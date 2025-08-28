Sign up
Previous
Photo 3151
In my garden
Because they are so skittish, I stood behind a wall as I did not to be spotted. It worked for a few shots; then he was off.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10886
photos
278
followers
164
following
863% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white-eye
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a gem! Love the colours.
August 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture, Diana...How sweet.
August 28th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful detail and focus.
August 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A perfect shot… how lovely to have such pretty birds pop by your garden.
August 28th, 2025
