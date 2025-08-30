Previous
Resting in the shade by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3153

Resting in the shade

I did not have the settings quite right, so I am glad I could salvage at least one shot.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
863% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
These are so pretty and well captured!
August 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful, you always get one that won't look at the camera
August 30th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Such attractive little birds.
August 30th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely colours
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact