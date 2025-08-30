Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3153
Resting in the shade
I did not have the settings quite right, so I am glad I could salvage at least one shot.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10894
photos
278
followers
164
following
863% complete
View this month »
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Latest from all albums
3151
3149
3158
3152
3150
1432
3153
3151
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swee-waxbills
judith deacon
These are so pretty and well captured!
August 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful, you always get one that won't look at the camera
August 30th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Such attractive little birds.
August 30th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely colours
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close