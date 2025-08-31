Previous
Ready for take off by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3154

Ready for take off

and I bungled the take off as I was not prepared!
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Nick ace
Doesn't look bungled to me - it's lovely :)
August 31st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is wonderful!
August 31st, 2025  
