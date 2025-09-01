Previous
A first for me by ludwigsdiana
A first for me

while on an outing with the Somerset West Bird Club. I was thrilled to see two new birds.

Thank goodness for all the knowledgeable birders, as they follow the call of the different species.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Diana

Carole G ace
Lovely depth of field, I like the soft pink flowers in the background
September 1st, 2025  
