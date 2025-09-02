Sign up
Previous
Photo 3156
Never seen on the ground before
and it caught me by surprise. I suppose walking around and looking for little bugs or anything edible.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
levaillant's-cisticola
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture
September 2nd, 2025
