Previous
He spotted something edible by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3158

He spotted something edible

and sat so still staring at it! Another new bird on an outing with the bird club, where I am learning so much.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
865% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact