Photo 3159
In transition
and slowly, some of the breeding plumage is starting to appear. I took this a few months ago, on a wild dagga plant here on the estate. They mostly have their beautiful green colour now.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
malachite-sunbird-transition
Walks @ 7
ace
Fascinating, what superb detail, fav.
September 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - amazing how the breeding plumage appear
September 5th, 2025
