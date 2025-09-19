Previous
Calling out to the females by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3173

Calling out to the females

as he now has his perfect breeding colours.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
869% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
He does look smart.
September 19th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Very dapper in his plumage :)
September 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
My favourite colours blended together perfectly!
September 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Stunning colours fav
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact