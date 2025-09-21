Sign up
Photo 3175
Enjoying the nectar
It would seem as if most of our flora has been adapted for our birds with their long beaks.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
orange-breasted-sunbird-erica-hibbertia
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful capture.
September 21st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Natural Selection - what came first, the flower or the beak? Wonderful dof
September 21st, 2025
Christina
ace
Superb!!
September 21st, 2025
