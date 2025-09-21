Previous
Enjoying the nectar by ludwigsdiana
Enjoying the nectar

It would seem as if most of our flora has been adapted for our birds with their long beaks.
Diana

Shirley ace
Beautiful
September 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful capture.
September 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Natural Selection - what came first, the flower or the beak? Wonderful dof
September 21st, 2025  
Christina ace
Superb!!
September 21st, 2025  
