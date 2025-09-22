Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
He changed plants
but just sat there watching.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
3
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10986
photos
279
followers
163
following
870% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
african-stonechat
gloria jones
ace
Perfect.
September 22nd, 2025
Linda E
ace
He is a cute little fella :)
September 22nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
So sweet
September 22nd, 2025
