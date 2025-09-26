Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3180
Soon the male will look the same
as the feamale malachite. Once the breeding plumage disappears, it is hard to tell the difference.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11002
photos
278
followers
163
following
871% complete
View this month »
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
Latest from all albums
3184
1458
1459
3185
3179
3177
3180
3178
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
malachite-sunbird-female
narayani
ace
So beautifully posed
September 26th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A cool capture and detail fav
September 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a little poser...great capture.
September 26th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Stellar capture
September 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close