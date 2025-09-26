Previous
Soon the male will look the same by ludwigsdiana
Soon the male will look the same

as the feamale malachite. Once the breeding plumage disappears, it is hard to tell the difference.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Diana

narayani ace
So beautifully posed
September 26th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A cool capture and detail fav
September 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What a little poser...great capture.
September 26th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Stellar capture
September 26th, 2025  
