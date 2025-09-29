Sign up
Previous
Photo 3183
Such beautiful vegetation
where I spotted these little birds.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11014
photos
278
followers
164
following
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3179
1461
1462
3188
3182
3180
3183
3181
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
african-stonechat
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sweet colouring
September 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Superb focus, dof
September 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely dof.
September 29th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful focus and dof !
September 29th, 2025
