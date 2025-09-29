Previous
Such beautiful vegetation by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3183

Such beautiful vegetation

where I spotted these little birds.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sweet colouring
September 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Superb focus, dof
September 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely dof.
September 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful focus and dof !
September 29th, 2025  
