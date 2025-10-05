Sign up
Previous
Photo 3189
Very easy to spot
on the yellow Aloe. Taking on an outing with the birth club a little while ago.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fork-tailed-drongo
Babs
ace
What a beauty.
October 5th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wow, such a regal looking bird!
October 5th, 2025
judith deacon
Drongo is a rather light hearted derogatory term in Australia, nothing like this little beauty!
October 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot
October 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful bird… wonderful capture.
October 5th, 2025
