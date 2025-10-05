Previous
Very easy to spot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3189

Very easy to spot

on the yellow Aloe. Taking on an outing with the birth club a little while ago.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
873% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a beauty.
October 5th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, such a regal looking bird!
October 5th, 2025  
judith deacon
Drongo is a rather light hearted derogatory term in Australia, nothing like this little beauty!
October 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot
October 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful bird… wonderful capture.
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact