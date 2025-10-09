Posing beautifully

on this gorgeous King Protea.



On another note, I had the most horrible day yesterday and am still beside myself. The tears are rolling down as I am typing.



I went on an outing to a wonderful venue to spend a few hours taking photos. For this reason, I had all my lenses with me as there is so much to capture. Afterwards I was picking Harry up from golf and we were going to gym.



On the way home I mad a quick stop at a small mall to buy food for my maid to take home.



I was schocked when I opened to car door to find that our gym bags were not there anymore! Worst of all, my camera plus the shoulder bag with lenses were missing too. Unfortunately items in cars are not insured. Now I have to start all over and find a reasonable and affordable camera. I probably will get a bridge camera.



I had to dash off to fetch Harry as I was running a bit late. I called the security office at the mall, gave them all the details and she promised to check if there was a camera in the area and would call me back. She still has not, so I will go there this morning.



A great sport here is to jam the car locks and steal what can be stolen. Every mall has security guards all over the place, where I went I never saw one.



The problem with our car, it automatically locks when you leave it, and opens when you return. There is no way we can check if the lock is jammed or not.



I am just one of thousands who experience this daily. I hate what this country is turning into!