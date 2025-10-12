Previous
Such unusual birds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3196

Such unusual birds

they are very quite and do not seem to apear in groups.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A lovely capture
October 12th, 2025  
Carole G ace
I like how he's framed. Great focus and detail
October 12th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Wonderful capture!
October 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact