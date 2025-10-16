Previous
King protea and bud by ludwigsdiana
King protea and bud

the size of the bird gives scale to these huge flowers.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Annie D ace
King Protea are beautiful - so big. Lovely image :)
October 16th, 2025  
Shirley ace
King proteas are so stunning a fab image
October 16th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Awesome image!
October 16th, 2025  
