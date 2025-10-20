Sign up
Previous
Photo 3204
Now who are we looking at?
This youngster sitting on the wild dagga plant (leonotis leourus) found someone interesting on the plant next door.
Stay tuned for the result next Monday.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Shirley
ace
Such a lovely capture Diana fav
October 20th, 2025
