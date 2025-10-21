Sign up
Previous
Photo 3205
Tucking in to the little seeds
which must have been rather tasty.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11101
photos
278
followers
164
following
878% complete
3198
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
Tags
common-waxbill
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful bird and capture.
October 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 21st, 2025
Helene
ace
fabulous! fav
October 21st, 2025
