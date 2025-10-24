Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3208
Within a flash he took off
and I was ready as I anticipated it.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11114
photos
278
followers
164
following
878% complete
View this month »
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
Latest from all albums
1486
3212
1487
3213
3207
3205
3208
3206
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
double-collared-sunbird
Walks @ 7
ace
Stellar, what an incredible shot, FAV!!!!!
October 24th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Split second timing. Beautiful.
October 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love his wings fav
October 24th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Diana This is an exquisite capture! Fav..
October 24th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Wow perfect take off settings , great timing timing
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close