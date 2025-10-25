Previous
This one chose a different pincushion by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3209

This one chose a different pincushion

which was still closed.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
879% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Wonderful shot, Diana!
October 25th, 2025  
Carole G ace
What a beauty!
October 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact