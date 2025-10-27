Previous
They were looking at each other! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3211

They were looking at each other!

I am not sure if last weeks photo was maybe her chick, or a male back in the molt already.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
879% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Love the flower:)
October 27th, 2025  
Carolinesdreams ace
She is beautiful.
October 27th, 2025  
Linda E ace
What an amazing looking flower, and a beautiful capture of this gorgeous bird.
October 27th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, such an amazing capture
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact