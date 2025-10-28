Previous
Such an unusual setting for these two

as I have never seen them close to water before.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
KoalaGardens🐨
I love red browed finches - I have them in my bird bath pretty much daily. this is an amazing capture of this pair!
October 28th, 2025  
Linda E
They do look like our red browed finches. How special to have captured the 2...gorgeous!
October 28th, 2025  
moni kozi
Sooo cute!
October 28th, 2025  
