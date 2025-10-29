Previous
Watching closely by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3213

Watching closely

to make sure I stay where I am. They are such skittish little birds
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Sweet!
October 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I love the little head tilt
October 29th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Love the composition - it probably breaks all the rules but looks great.
October 29th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
What a unique looking little bird. Beautiful capture.
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact