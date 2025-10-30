Previous
I missed the take off by ludwigsdiana
I missed the take off

as I was not sure if he was going. He spent some time flitting around and it happened in a split second.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Diana

gloria jones ace
Super nature shot
October 30th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful capture of the bird and the flower is beautiful
October 30th, 2025  
Carolinesdreams ace
Beautiful.
October 30th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous
October 30th, 2025  
Linda E ace
Still a brilliant shot without the take-off.
October 30th, 2025  
