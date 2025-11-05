Sign up
Previous
Photo 3220
The elusive one
Although the red bishops fly around here daily, one seldom sees the yellow ones.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11162
photos
277
followers
164
following
882% complete
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
3220
3218
3216
1499
3225
3219
3217
3220
3218
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Tags
yellow-bishop
Brian
ace
Phenomenal capture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Super composition, focus, dof
November 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
How good to spot this beauty
November 5th, 2025
