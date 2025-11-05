Previous
The elusive one by ludwigsdiana
The elusive one

Although the red bishops fly around here daily, one seldom sees the yellow ones.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Diana

ace
Photo Details

Brian ace
Phenomenal capture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super composition, focus, dof
November 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
How good to spot this beauty
November 5th, 2025  
