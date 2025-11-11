Previous
Posing nicely by ludwigsdiana
Posing nicely

although he seems to be watching me. It is not a bird I see regularly here on the estate.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Diana

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
November 11th, 2025  
*lynn ace
great clarity and details
November 11th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I think he is watching you
November 11th, 2025  
