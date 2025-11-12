Sign up
Previous
Photo 3227
Singing or warning others?
they are such elusive birds, it took me a couple of months to get shots of four for my album.
Just look at those claws, they are like half circles.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11190
photos
277
followers
164
following
Tags
yellow-bishop
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Amazing detail!
November 12th, 2025
Linda E
ace
He almost looks to be a bit scared. Amazing looking bird with the band of yellow across his back.
November 12th, 2025
