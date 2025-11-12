Previous
Singing or warning others? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3227

Singing or warning others?

they are such elusive birds, it took me a couple of months to get shots of four for my album.

Just look at those claws, they are like half circles.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Amazing detail!
November 12th, 2025  
Linda E ace
He almost looks to be a bit scared. Amazing looking bird with the band of yellow across his back.
November 12th, 2025  
