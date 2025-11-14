Previous
Trying to get the rest out by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3229

Trying to get the rest out

as the season is almost over for these favourite blooms with their nectar. We had masses of these beautiful lilies growing along the amphitheatre.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful
November 14th, 2025  
