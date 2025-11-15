Previous
Listening to me? by ludwigsdiana
Listening to me?

This one sat so still as if he was trying to figure out how far away I was.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Stellar capture.
November 15th, 2025  
You have got his attention
November 15th, 2025  
Super clarity
November 15th, 2025  
