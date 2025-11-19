Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3234
A rare sighting
and it took me a couple of months to get a few shots of this elusive little bird. The red bishops are much more common here.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11218
photos
277
followers
164
following
886% complete
View this month »
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
Latest from all albums
3230
1512
3239
1513
3233
3231
3234
3232
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow-bishop
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close