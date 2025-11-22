Previous
An awkward position by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3237

An awkward position

and in a difficult spot to get a different shot.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Wonderful detail
November 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the details.
November 22nd, 2025  
Al C ace
Fabulous
November 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
You manage to find so many beautiful birds
November 22nd, 2025  
