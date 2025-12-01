Sign up
Previous
Photo 3246
Seen at the Harold Porter National Botanical garden
which I probably will not visit again. It is pretty steep and scrambling up rocks has not done my knees any favours.
I have osteoarthtistis in both, and in one I managed to get two tears in the meniscus. I will be having an arthroscopy on the 17th and will be out of action for about six weeks.
I will unfortunately have to cancel my bird club subscription, as the excursions are just too strenuous for me, and the times and travels too inconvenient.
At least I have had the opportunity to see some gorgeous new birds this past year, and I will visit a few of the places that are more easily accessible for me.
So this will be the last month of birds, I will have to rethink and post differently next year.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11265
photos
277
followers
165
following
889% complete
Tags
cape-batis
narayani
ace
Lovely bird. Sorry to hear about your knees. I’ve had a replacement in one which has been very successful.
December 1st, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful detail and most engaging. I hope your osteoarthritis behaves itself going forward. Shame about the bird club.
December 1st, 2025
