Previous
Seen at the Harold Porter National Botanical garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3246

Seen at the Harold Porter National Botanical garden

which I probably will not visit again. It is pretty steep and scrambling up rocks has not done my knees any favours.

I have osteoarthtistis in both, and in one I managed to get two tears in the meniscus. I will be having an arthroscopy on the 17th and will be out of action for about six weeks.

I will unfortunately have to cancel my bird club subscription, as the excursions are just too strenuous for me, and the times and travels too inconvenient.

At least I have had the opportunity to see some gorgeous new birds this past year, and I will visit a few of the places that are more easily accessible for me.

So this will be the last month of birds, I will have to rethink and post differently next year.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely bird. Sorry to hear about your knees. I’ve had a replacement in one which has been very successful.
December 1st, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful detail and most engaging. I hope your osteoarthritis behaves itself going forward. Shame about the bird club.
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact