Seen at the Harold Porter National Botanical garden

which I probably will not visit again. It is pretty steep and scrambling up rocks has not done my knees any favours.



I have osteoarthtistis in both, and in one I managed to get two tears in the meniscus. I will be having an arthroscopy on the 17th and will be out of action for about six weeks.



I will unfortunately have to cancel my bird club subscription, as the excursions are just too strenuous for me, and the times and travels too inconvenient.



At least I have had the opportunity to see some gorgeous new birds this past year, and I will visit a few of the places that are more easily accessible for me.



So this will be the last month of birds, I will have to rethink and post differently next year.

