A very evasive bird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3248

A very evasive bird

as soon as he spots any movement, he's off. One has to hang around very patiently to get a shot. He's a bit ruffled as it was a rather windy day.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Al C
Nice shot, love the background
December 3rd, 2025  
Annie D
lovely feathered friend.
December 3rd, 2025  
*lynn
beautiful bird and fantastic feather details ~ fav
December 3rd, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Lovely shot, lovely detail
December 3rd, 2025  
