Discuss
Photo 3248
A very evasive bird
as soon as he spots any movement, he's off. One has to hang around very patiently to get a shot. He's a bit ruffled as it was a rather windy day.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
robin-chat
Al C
ace
Nice shot, love the background
December 3rd, 2025
Annie D
ace
lovely feathered friend.
December 3rd, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful bird and fantastic feather details ~ fav
December 3rd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely shot, lovely detail
December 3rd, 2025
