I'd like to think he was singing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3255

I'd like to think he was singing

and not complaining that I stalked him.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Such long legs for a little bird
December 10th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
He looks like he’s singing.
December 10th, 2025  
