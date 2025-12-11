Sign up
Previous
Photo 3256
So many to choose from,
as the pincushions are still looking lovely.
I am so excited that I could hardly sleep last night! Katja is coming home for Christmas, same procedure as every year :-)
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11306
photos
275
followers
163
following
892% complete
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
1534
3260
3255
3253
3261
1535
3256
3254
Views
3
Album
Fun shots
Tags
cape-sugarbird
