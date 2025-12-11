Previous
So many to choose from, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3256

So many to choose from,

as the pincushions are still looking lovely.

I am so excited that I could hardly sleep last night! Katja is coming home for Christmas, same procedure as every year :-)
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact