Sharing is caring,

but I doubt the front one was happy! After all, he was there first and got divebombed!
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
gloria jones ace
Another great capture!
December 21st, 2025  
narayani ace
Great shot!
December 21st, 2025  
