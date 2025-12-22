Sign up
Photo 3267
All alone in a garden
which is a seldom sight.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
11350
photos
273
followers
164
following
895% complete
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3263
1545
1546
3272
3266
3264
3267
3265
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
cape-batis-male
narayani
ace
Such a pretty bird
December 22nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very striking little bird.
December 22nd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wow, that eye really pops
December 22nd, 2025
Dianne
ace
A beautiful capture - such great markings especially around his eye.
December 22nd, 2025
