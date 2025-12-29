Previous
Just sitting there by ludwigsdiana
Just sitting there

with no intention of moving on. I don't think the frangipani appreciated those claws on the new growth.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Very handsome bird
December 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful capture!
December 29th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Cute with lovely colour.
December 29th, 2025  
Christina ace
What a cutie!
December 29th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Another great bird photo Diana
December 29th, 2025  
Brigette ace
sweet capture with rather lovely bokeh
December 29th, 2025  
