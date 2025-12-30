Sign up
Previous
Photo 3275
He waited a while,
although he was not happy with my presence. He must have been hungry as there were so many seeds on that plant.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
forest-canary
Lou Ann
ace
I think he looks that way even when he’s happy! He’s a beautiful bird.
December 30th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Green on green, he is a beautiful bird.
December 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture of this neat bird
December 30th, 2025
