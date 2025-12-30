Previous
He waited a while, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3275

He waited a while,

although he was not happy with my presence. He must have been hungry as there were so many seeds on that plant.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Diana

Lou Ann ace
I think he looks that way even when he’s happy! He’s a beautiful bird.
December 30th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Green on green, he is a beautiful bird.
December 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture of this neat bird
December 30th, 2025  
