Previous
Photo 3276
And off he went
after just one shot. Fortunately, I was anticipating it, as they are so skittish.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
robin-chat
gloria jones
ace
Amazing capture
December 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible
December 31st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
It looks like it has only one wing! Amazing capture!
December 31st, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful bird & capture!
December 31st, 2025
