Previous
And off he went by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3276

And off he went

after just one shot. Fortunately, I was anticipating it, as they are so skittish.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Amazing capture
December 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
December 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
It looks like it has only one wing! Amazing capture!
December 31st, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a beautiful bird & capture!
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact