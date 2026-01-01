Sign up
Photo 3277
Where's my breakfast?
I love these amusing little animals and spent a long time visiting. They share the space with all the birds in my other album.
Exotic animal World is a sanctuary, has rescued and rehabilitated and given a home to hundreds of abandoned exotic pets. I regularly support them.
I will dedicate this album to this fascinating and entertaining troop. They kept me entertained for such a long time as I was testing the new lens.
I arrived just before opening time, so the food had not been put out yet.
For those not interested, please just zip on to the next post.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
lemur-exotic-animal-world
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous eyes
January 1st, 2026
Zilli~
ace
:)
January 1st, 2026
