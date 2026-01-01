Where's my breakfast?

I love these amusing little animals and spent a long time visiting. They share the space with all the birds in my other album.



Exotic animal World is a sanctuary, has rescued and rehabilitated and given a home to hundreds of abandoned exotic pets. I regularly support them.



I will dedicate this album to this fascinating and entertaining troop. They kept me entertained for such a long time as I was testing the new lens.



I arrived just before opening time, so the food had not been put out yet.



For those not interested, please just zip on to the next post.