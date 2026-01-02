Sign up
Previous
Photo 3278
Hitching a ride
and a guaranteed smile for me every morning when I upload. I went to visit them a few days before my op, as I wanted to be in one of my happy places.
It was the first time that I saw two babies there, they were so cute and amusing. I did not want to go home.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11394
photos
270
followers
163
following
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
lemurs
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What a beautiful picture.
January 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely seeing the babies.
January 2nd, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
How lucky were you. They are beautiful.
January 2nd, 2026
narayani
ace
How gorgeous!
January 2nd, 2026
Annie D
ace
I love Ring-Tailed Lemurs - how wonderful :)
January 2nd, 2026
