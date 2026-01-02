Previous
Hitching a ride by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3278

Hitching a ride

and a guaranteed smile for me every morning when I upload. I went to visit them a few days before my op, as I wanted to be in one of my happy places.

It was the first time that I saw two babies there, they were so cute and amusing. I did not want to go home.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Lis Lapthorn ace
What a beautiful picture.
January 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely seeing the babies.
January 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
How lucky were you. They are beautiful.
January 2nd, 2026  
narayani ace
How gorgeous!
January 2nd, 2026  
Annie D ace
I love Ring-Tailed Lemurs - how wonderful :)
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
