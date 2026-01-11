Previous
In a licking frenzy, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3287

In a licking frenzy,

which the little one seemed to enjoy. I find it quite unusual that one has such a much longer and thinner tail. Maybe a bit younger?
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Diana

Babs ace
Love their long tails
January 11th, 2026  
