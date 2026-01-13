Sign up
Photo 3289
Trying to outstare me,
maybe mum thought I would leave then. I just coudn't, there were so many cute interactions.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Tags
lemurs
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
January 13th, 2026
*lynn
ace
wonderful clear capture ... love those eyes!
January 13th, 2026
narayani
ace
Adorable!
January 13th, 2026
