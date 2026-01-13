Previous
Trying to outstare me, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3289

Trying to outstare me,

maybe mum thought I would leave then. I just coudn't, there were so many cute interactions.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
January 13th, 2026  
*lynn ace
wonderful clear capture ... love those eyes!
January 13th, 2026  
narayani ace
Adorable!
January 13th, 2026  
