Photo 3292
Watching the others
as there was another mum with a baby running around. It is quite amazing how fast and acrobatic they are with the little ones on their backs.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Fun shots
Tags
lemurs
gloria jones
Nice one!
Louise & Ken
How adorable! I'm guessing these were in an enclosure and not in the neighbourhood?
*lynn
they are delightful
January 16th, 2026
