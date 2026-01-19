Previous
A tired acrobat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3295

A tired acrobat

as he was jumping around from tree to tree and doing some fancy performances.

It is wonderful to see them in this huge walk through aviary that looks like a mini jungle.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Diana

Al C ace
Fantastic image
January 19th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Those eyes!
January 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
I like how he is framed by the branches
January 19th, 2026  
Babs ace
He does look sleepy
January 19th, 2026  
