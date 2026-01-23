Previous
Practicing by ludwigsdiana
Practicing

I loved watching this little one try his luck at climbing. He kept on jumping down when it got too high.
Diana

I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Louise & Ken ace
So many similarities between baby animals and toddlers! They're always a pleasure as they get a grasp on life!
January 23rd, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
A delightful little fellow.
January 23rd, 2026  
