Trickier than trees by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3302

Trickier than trees

and he kept slipping off. It was fun watching this little one on his excursions.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Christine Sztukowski ace
He is Sooo cute
January 26th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a cutie
January 26th, 2026  
