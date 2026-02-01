Previous
Across the olive grove by ludwigsdiana
Across the olive grove

and taken from our back fence. As I have not been getting out these last 2 months, I decided to keep and eye on the Dikkops.

They were very far away, but I decided not to crop this couple. They are regulars here during their breeding season. I recognise him due to a large growth he has on his left knee.

The male is the darker one on the left.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Jennifer Eurell ace
They are strange looking birds - and I do love their strange name too.
February 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
Such a cute pair!
February 1st, 2026  
Babs ace
I hope his knee will be ok
February 1st, 2026  
