Previous
Photo 3308
Across the olive grove
and taken from our back fence. As I have not been getting out these last 2 months, I decided to keep and eye on the Dikkops.
They were very far away, but I decided not to crop this couple. They are regulars here during their breeding season. I recognise him due to a large growth he has on his left knee.
The male is the darker one on the left.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11514
photos
268
followers
161
following
906% complete
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Fun shots
Privacy
Public
Tags
dikkops-thickknees
Jennifer Eurell
ace
They are strange looking birds - and I do love their strange name too.
February 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
Such a cute pair!
February 1st, 2026
Babs
ace
I hope his knee will be ok
February 1st, 2026
