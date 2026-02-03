Sign up
Photo 3310
Undecided
as to what to do, it's surprising that she kept her tail fanned out.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Tags
dikkops
Mags
Wonderful capture! They must be very entertaining to watch.
February 3rd, 2026
Babs
They must be entertaining.
February 3rd, 2026
